Another OPP Officer With Southern Georgian Bay Charged With Sexual Assault

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Joseph Martino, has reasonable grounds to believe an Ontario Provincial Police officer with the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment committed criminal offences in December of 2025 against a woman in the Township of Tay. The SIU was made aware of the allegations by the OPP on February 24, 2026.

As a result of the SIU investigation, Sgt Blake Hamilton is facing the following charges under the Criminal Code:

Two counts of sexual assault and

and Two counts of breach of trust

Sgt Hamilton was arrested at SIU headquarters this morning and later released on several conditions, including that he refrain from communicating directly or indirectly with the affected person.

Sgt Hamilton is required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at 605 Yonge Street in Midland at 9:30 a.m. on September 10, 2026.

As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation.