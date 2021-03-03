$13,000 Of Suspected Cocaine Found During Traffic Stop On Hwy. 69

The West Parry Sound OPP conducted to a traffic stop (Feb 25, 2021 at 12:30 pm) on Highway 69 in Archipelago Township. Police stopped the vehicle and initiated an investigation.

Officers seized over $13,000 of suspected cocaine.

As a result of further investigation, Nathaniel Grant, 36 years-of-age of Sudbury, Ontario was charged with:

Resist peace officer

Mischief under $5000

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Speeding 1 – 49 km/hr over the posted limit

Driving while under suspension

Fail to comply with a continued section 7.0.2 order, contrary to Section 10(1) of the reopening of Ontario Act.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on March 3, 2021.