$11.6M In Funding Will Help With Ambulance Service In Parry Sound–Muskoka

The Ontario government is investing nearly $764 million in the province’s annual Land Ambulance Service Grant (LASG) to help municipalities facing increased cost pressures in their emergency departments.

As part of this funding, the District Municipality of Muskoka will receive $6,001,303 and the Town of Parry Sound will receive $5,606,006 to support the hiring of additional paramedics, wage and cost of living adjustments and general ambulance services operation to meet the needs of the Parry Sound – Muskoka community.

“Supporting ambulance operations ensures Ontarians can receive the emergency health services they need, when they need them,” said Graydon Smith, MPP for Parry Sound – Muskoka. This important investment in emergency services in Parry Sound – Muskoka, will help to improve access to healthcare throughout our community”.

Through the LASG, the District Municipality of Muskoka and the Town of Parry Sound will receive funding for 50 per cent of the costs for their land ambulance operations. This funding is part of the government’s commitment to building a modern, sustainable and connected emergency health system that supports every Ontarian on their health care journey.

This also supports the government’s work on the Plan to Stay Open: Health System Stability and Recovery, to ease pressures on our health care system, hire more health care workers and provide the right care in the right place to Ontarians.

In addition, the Ontario government is also continuing to fund 100 per cent of costs for Central Ambulance Communications Centres (CACCs) to dispatch ambulances, helping to deliver equitable emergency health services to Ontarians across the province.

In 2022, upper-tier municipalities and designated delivery agents are receiving nearly $764 million in funding from the government, representing an average increase of five per cent provincially compared to 2021 funding levels.