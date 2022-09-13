Huntsville OPP Report Two Impaired Drivers

The Huntsville OPP responded to 274 calls for service from Monday August 29, 2022, to Sunday September 04, 2022.

Traffic complaints and enforcement:

One hundred and eleven investigations were conducted by detachment members the past week.

R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere)

Three, R.I.D.E lanes were set up by detachment members on area roadways the past week.

Impaired Investigations:

On September 5, 2022, at 9:45 p.m., OPP received a dispatched of a vehicle being driven in a concerning manner on highway 60 in the town of Huntsville. The vehicle was located on Howland Dr. Huntsville in the area of Dairy Queen where a traffic stop was conducted by police. As a result of the investigation, Scott Caroline (40 years of age) of Oro-Medonte Twp, Ontario was charged with the following:

– Operation of a motor vehicle with over 80 mgs of alcohol in his blood

– Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired

Caroline was released from custody and is scheduled to appear on October 25, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka.

On September 9, 2022, a vehicle was stopped in a R.I.D.E. lane set up on King William St. in the town of Huntsville. A driver of one of the cars stopped exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested for impaired driving. As a result of the investigation, Marie Sheldrick (59 years of age) of Huntsville, Ontario was charged with the following:

– Operation of a motor vehicle with over 80 mgs of alcohol in his blood

– Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear on October 18, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka.

Property Crimes:

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police initiated investigations into the follow property crimes:

– Unlawful possession of a motor vehicle that occurred on August 22, 2022.

– Break and enter that occurred on August 28, 2022, at the Lake of Bays Fire Hall located on Fox Point Road, Dwight, Ontario.

On September 8, 2022, just after 8 a.m., Michael West of Huntsville (40 years of age) was arrested and charged with the following:

In relation to the break and enter investigation

– Drive while prohibited

– Break and enter and theft

– Theft under $5000

In relation to the unlawful possession of a motor vehicle

– Take motor vehicle without consent

At the time of the above offences West was bound by a release order with the conditions of where he was to reside, and that he was not to operate a motor vehicle. This release order is associated to an unrelated criminal matter and West was found to be in breach of this order and was further charged with the following:

– Two counts of breach of release order

Michael West has further been charged with failing to attend court that was scheduled on August 30, 2022, in relation to an unrelated criminal matter and has been charged with, failing to attend court,

West was held in custody and is scheduled to appear on September 13, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka.

Domestic Violence:

Detachment members investigated six domestic disputes the past week. Charges have been laid by Huntsville OPP in one of the six investigations.

One accused has been charged with failing to comply with a Release Order

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear on September 27, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka.

Motor Vehicle Collisions:

Nine, motor vehicle collisions were investigated the past week. Please reduce your risk of being involved in a collision by following the rules of the road, and drive according to conditions i.e.: construction, weather, volume of traffic.

Reporting information to Police:

Anyone with information, dash camera, or home security video footage involving any incident is asked to contact Huntsville OPP Detachment at (705) 789-5551 or the OPP Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest.