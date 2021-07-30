$100,002 Encore Win, Ticket Purchased In Christian Island

Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Robert Motz of Alliston. Robert matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the June 29, 2021 LOTTO MAX draw to win $100,000! He also won $2 on another ENCORE selection bringing his total winnings to $100,002.

Robert, a 60-year-old retiree, said when he scanned his ticket at the store and saw the winning amount, he said, no way – I didn’t win $100,000! “The cashier was so excited for me!” he shared.

The married father of two said he went to his car and locked the doors before showing his wife the ticket. “Our neighbours kept looking at us because we were making a scene!” he laughed.

Robert plans to share some of his win with his children and travel when it’s safe again.

The winning ticket was purchased at Bayshore Variety & Video on Jiigbik Miikan Street in Christian Island.