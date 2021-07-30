Xplornet To Provide 50/10 Mbps Speeds To 300,000 Homes In Rural Areas

WOODSTOCK, NB, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ – Since the spring of 2021, Xplornet Communications Inc., Canada’s largest rural-focused broadband service provider, has been rolling out its fast, reliable and affordable Xplore 50/10 UNLIMITED Internet service across its national network. We are proud to announce that Xplornet is now offering download speeds up to 50 megabits per second (Mbps) and upload speeds up to 10 Mbps, with unlimited data, to more than 220,000 homes and businesses in underserved areas across rural Ontario. By December 31, 2021, that number will have surpassed 300,000 homes and business across rural Ontario.

“The Xplornet team has been working hard upgrading our fibre and wireless broadband network to bring faster speeds across rural Ontario,” said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO of Xplornet. “This is another important step in our continuing commitment to invest and deliver improved high speed Internet to rural homes and businesses across Canada so that people can stay connected to family, friends and work today and in the future, no matter where they choose to live.”

This announcement is the result of Xplornet’s ongoing private investment to deploy state-of-the-art, scalable hybrid fibre wireless technology in its facilities-based network in order to deliver broadband services to meet the needs of rural Canadians today and for years to come. The launch of the Xplore 50/10 UNLIMITED service directly contributes to Canada’s Connectivity Strategy, which aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 Mbps download and 10 Mbps upload.

The Xplore 50/10 UNLIMITED package is now available in the following communities, to new and current customers of Xplornet, at a regular price of $109.99 per month. For a limited time, new customers can opt for a two-year plan at a price of $99.99 per month, with that price guaranteed for those two years.

