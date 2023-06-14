1,000 Pillowcases Delivered For Local Kids And Families Affected By Childhood Cancer

A local volunteer-based program, Comfy Cases (Children And Sewers Exchanging Smiles), is donating to an astounding 1,000+ pillowcases to Ontario’s Campfire Circle (formerly known as Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium). Comfy Cases is a small but mighty grassroots non-profit program of OPACC (Ontario Parents Advocating for Children with Cancer). Campfire Circle is a privately funded, charitable organization founded in 1983. They have year-round, in-hospital and overnight camp programs for kids and families affected by childhood cancer.

Typically, Comfy Cases’ volunteers and Community Coordinators make pillowcases for children that are in hospitals with cancer, as well as other life challenging issues, illnesses, and injuries all over Ontario. Comfy Cases is now beyond thrilled to be collaborating with Campfire Circle; a space where all kids can engage in camp-inspired programs and just be kids. Opportunities offered by Campfire Circle are not limited only to children who have received a cancer diagnosis; Siblings Camp also allows siblings to participate in the magic of camp, a place where everyone can feel the sense of normalcy that comes with spending time outdoors, as well as building life skills through activities amongst other children and families.

Upon entry to Campfire Circle, every child – camper or sibling – will receive a backpack decked out with neat and useful goodies including a Comfy Cases pillowcase. Comfy Cases pillowcases will also be distributed during the year to kids in hospitals and others participating in Campfire Circle’s community programs. Campfire Circle asked for 1,000 pillowcases!! Unsurprisingly, Comfy Cases was more than eager to fill such the request! This was a huge undertaking for the sewing volunteer teams. Additionally, since campers can come from all over Ontario, it was only fitting for Comfy Cases’ Lead Coordinator, Claudia Kugelmass, to reach out to each independent Comfy Cases Regional Coordinator across Ontario to ensure that there are sufficient pillowcases available. They did it.

An endeavour of this magnitude would not be possible, if not for the overwhelming and continual support of the following generous people and organizations: fabric sponsors; local community families; friends and quilt guilds, fabric shops and larger fabric distributors donating fabric; those that chose to donate financially to assist with the purchase of fabric and other relevant goods; and the wonderful volunteers sewing these beautiful pillowcases. So, thank you to everyone involved!