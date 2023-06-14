Orillia Resident Wins $100,000 With Instant Bingo

BINGO! Ronald Reuter of Orillia won a $100,000 prize with INSTANT BINGO DOUBLER (Game #2315).

Ronald, a father of four, said he’s an occasional lottery player. He especially likes INSTANT tickets and purchases them periodically.

Ronald said when he played his ticket and realized he won big he was so excited he didn’t know what to do, so he headed to the store to validate his ticket. On the way there, he stopped at his neighbour’s house to share the news. “He was stunned when he checked my ticket on the OLG App.”

The 86-year-old then told his wife about his win. “She believed me immediately and was thrilled,” he said. “I couldn’t sleep for a while!”

He plans to share his winnings with his kids and complete some renovations. “I feel very fortunate,” he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Atherley Road in Orillia.