Award-Winning Country Star Gord Bamford Is Coming To Gravenhurst And Parry Sound

Last Week, celebrated country star Gord Bamford announces the expansion of his widely successful Canadian Dirt Tour, currently underway and making stops across Canada. Over the past two months, the multiple CMA and 26x CCMA award-winner has been showcasing his new music in addition to previously released hits and fan-favourites to fans across the country to outstanding response. Today, Bamford announces 31 new dates for the already significant run, with stops added in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

“The first leg of the tour has been an absolute blast so far!” Shares Bamford, “I’ve been performing some of the new music and to hear such positive feedback from my fans, is what makes it all worthwhile. Seeing the engagement, excitement and fans responding to the new music is so rewarding. Also in the set, we’ve included a cool throwback medley with some of my favourite hit tunes, which have been fun to play again. This show is high energy and entertaining. I can’t wait to see ya out on the road!”

Joining Bamford on tour across all newly announced dates is Métis Canadian Country singer-songwriter Dallas Alexander. The second leg of the tour is set to kick off on September 8 in Marwayne, Alberta, continuing through to November 24 where it concludes in Calgary, Alberta (see complete list of tour dates below). For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://gordbamford.com/pages/canadiandirttour.

In April, Bamford released his new album “Fire It Up” via Anthem Records, marking his 11th studio album since his debut nearly two decades ago. Following his own time-tested formula while bolstering 100 million streams and 5 billion global audience impressions at radio, Bamford comprised a musically robust collection that appeals to audiences around the world with stand-alone singles and arena anthems. The Australian-born, Alberta-raised neo-traditional artist delivers song after song that blends hard moments with powerful and compassionate reflections, staying true to the country sound that has helped define his decorated career.

Stream / Download “Fire It Up” HERE

UPCOMING CANADIAN DIRT TOUR DATES

June 17 – Pilot Butte Arena – Pilot Butte, SK

June 23 – Private Event – Drayton Valley, AB

June 30 – Fort McMurray, AB

July 5 – Slave Lake, AB

July 6 – Private Event – Calgary, AB

July 11 – Private Event – Calgary, AB

July 12 – Private Event – Summerland, BC

July 13 – Kelowna Community Theatre – Kelowna, BC

July 21 – Bonnyville Ag Society Hall – Bonnyville, AB

July 22 – Dog Patch Music Festival– Whelan, SK

July 28 – Josephburg Community Hall – Josephburg, AB*

August 8 – Private Event – Red Deer, AB

August 11 – Private Event – Mayerthorpe, AB

JUST ADDED

September 8 – Marwayne Arena – Marwayne, AB^

September 9 – Wetaskiwin Drill Hall – Wetaskiwin, AB^ (Tickets on sale at a later date)

September 10 – Private Event – Kelowna, BC^

September 15 – Private Event – Hamilton, ON^

September 20 – New Roads PAC – Newmarket, ON^

September 21 – Maxwell’s Concert & Events – Waterloo, ON^ (Tickets on sale 6/16)

September 22 – Meaford Arena – Meaford, ON^

September 23 – Neustadt Arena – Neustadt, ON^

September 28 – Moose & Goose – St. Catharines, ON^ (Tickets on sale 6/16)

September 29 – The Ranch – Barrie, ON^

October 1 – Private Event – Edmonton, AB^

October 12 – Opera House – Gravenhurst, ON^

October 13 – Midland Cultural Centre – Midland, ON^

October 14 – London, ON^ (Tickets on sale at a later date)

October 16 – Horseshoe Tavern – Toronto, ON^ (Live Broadcast)

October 17 – Horseshoe Tavern – Toronto, ON^

October 18 – Stockey Centre – Parry Sound, ON^ (Tickets on sale at a later date)

October 20 – The Venue – Peterborough, ON^

October 21 – Oshawa, ON^ (Tickets on sale at a later date)

October 26 – Kingston, ON^ (Tickets on sale at a later date)

October 27 – Germania Hall – Pembroke, ON^

November 1 – Harbourfront Theatre – Summerside, PEI^

November 3 – Casino Moncton – Moncton, NB^

November 4 – Casino Nova Scotia – Halifax, NS^ (Tickets on sale at a later date)

November 7 – The Grand Concert Hall – Sudbury, ON^ (Tickets on sale 6/16)

November 8 – The Machine Shop – Sue Sault Marie, ON^

November 9 – The NV Music Hall – Thunder Bay, ON^ (Tickets on sale 6/16)

November 10 – Casino Winnipeg – Winnipeg, ON^

November 11 – Prairie Fusion – Portage La Prairie^ (Tickets on sale at a later date)

November 16 – Casino Regina – Regina, SK^

November 24 – Grey Eagle Casino – Calgary, AB

* w/ special guest Duane Steele

^w/ special guest Dallas Alexander