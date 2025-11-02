Zellers Returns With A Fresh Start And Revised Store Concept, Bringing Back Canadian Classic

Beloved Canadian retailer Zellers is officially making its return, with a phased rollout plan to open new stores across the country in the coming years. The new Zellers, commonly referred to as Zellers 3.0, will revive the charm and nostalgia Canadians know and love, now reimagined for today’s shopper. Designed as a 30,000 – 50,000 sq. ft. modern, smaller department store concept, Zellers will deliver a thoughtfully curated experience that blends heritage with contemporary design, offering Canadians an approachable retail destination.

“Our vision for Zellers is to reignite a part of Canadian culture and redefine what a department store can be,” said Joey Benitah, Chief Operating Officer of Zellers. “Canadians have told us they want a more intimate, easy-to-shop experience that still delivers the value, accessibility, and family-first approach they remember. We recognized that Zellers would work better as a small-concept department store, and we’re thrilled to bring that to life.”

Zellers’ comeback follows a multi-phase rollout strategy designed for flexibility and responsible growth. Each location will be opened under adaptive partnerships with landlords that allow the company to move quickly into key markets while maintaining long-term sustainability. Each store will re-introduce the core Zellers values Canadians loved: affordability, friendliness, and community connection.

The brand will soft launch with a store opening at Londonderry Mall in Edmonton on October 30, 2025. While initial stores like the Londonderry Mall location will serve as an early iteration of the Zellers 3.0 concept, they will not yet fully reflect the complete design and experience planned for future locations. Instead, this will give the brand an opportunity to listen closely to Canadians, understanding what they want most from its next chapter and shaping future offerings around those insights. By Spring 2026, Zellers will begin announcing new locations across the country, with expansion plans over the next several years. Zellers also plans to occupy select vacant spaces formerly held by Hudson’s Bay stores, reimagined into smaller, more efficient retail footprints.

New Era for a Canadian Classic

Zellers’ future design will feature a flexible, open layout that feels engaging and easy to shop. The store’s departments will focus on key lifestyle categories where the brand sees opportunity to thrive, balancing nostalgic value with high-demand product lines:

Apparel: Men’s, Women’s, Kids/Juniors, and Activewear

Men’s, Women’s, Kids/Juniors, and Activewear Accessories: Handbags, hats, scarves, belts, and more

Handbags, hats, scarves, belts, and more Home: Bedding, bath, décor, rugs, and more

Bedding, bath, décor, rugs, and more Seasonal & Specialty: Holiday décor, back-to-school, luggage, and gifts

Initial brands that will be integrated into Zellers stores include, but are not limited to Reebok, Spyder, Canada Weather Gear, Chaps, DKNY kids outerwear, and Nickelodeon, Marvel, and Disney kids accessories such as knapsacks and lunch bags, with more to be announced soon. Zellers also plans to introduce footwear as part of the product assortment in the future.

“We’re starting with a selection we know Canadians will be excited about, and we’ll continue expanding our offerings based on their wants and needs,” said Benitah. “Each time customers visit, they’ll see something new. This is only the beginning.”

Bringing Back Zeddy: The Heart of Zellers’ Cultural Comeback

Zellers is one of Canada’s most iconic retail names, fondly remembered for everyday value, friendly service, and its beloved mascot Zeddy. The relaunch aims to rekindle that same spirit while embracing modern expectations for quality, value, and convenience.

As part of Zeddy’s return, Zellers will be launching Zeddy’s World: A dedicated family space where shoppers can purchase a Zeddy bear and customize its clothing, bringing a new generation of fans into the Zellers story. Production of the beloved Zeddy bear is already underway, with his official comeback planned for 2026.

“This is more than a store opening – it’s a cultural comeback and Zeddy is a symbol for this,” added Benitah. “Following a long and storied history, we feel now is the right time to bring Zellers back in a way that feels fresh, familiar, and distinctly Canadian.”

Supporting Canadians, in Spirit and in Community

Zeddy’s return will also mark the revival of Zellers’ long-standing commitment to giving back. The brand is developing a national partnership with pediatric oncology camps to support camps that serve children and families affected by childhood cancer. Additional details will follow.

Zellers plans to release additional updates on its phased rollout plans in 2026.