Township Enforces Building And Planning Permit Compliance With Recent Court Convictions

In a recent case, the Township of Lake of Bays secured fines against a homeowner and a contractor who began construction without the required permits. The homeowner pleaded guilty to violating both the Ontario Building Code Act and the Planning Act, resulting in a $10,000 fine. The contractor pleaded guilty to one Planning Act offence and received a $4,000 fine.

The Township is reminding residents and contractors of the importance of obtaining required building and planning permits before starting construction projects.

“There is no ‘build now, ask for forgiveness later’. Compliance with the Building Code is not optional and there is zero-tolerance for illegal construction. Failure to follow the law will result in serious consequences, including large fines, stop-work orders, and costly requirements to undo any unpermitted construction that blatantly disregards the law,” said Taeke Peereboom, Chief Building Official for the Township of Lake of Bays.

Permits are legally required in Lake of Bays for a variety of common residential projects including, but not limited to, constructing or expanding docks, building decks, erecting large tents for events, landscaping within the shoreline yard, demolishing buildings, working on septic systems, and installing backyard sheds or bunkies beyond a specified size.

The Township encourages property owners and contractors to contact Building and Planning Services ahead of any proposed work to ensure all necessary permits and approvals are in place and to avoid costly penalties.