Your Lake Of Bays Lifestyle Begins Here – Explore 12 Bigwin Island

Welcome to 12 Bigwin Island, one of the most desirable waterfront communities on Lake of Bays. This private island offers a lifestyle that blends Muskoka charm with elevated, maintenance free living. Enjoy a peaceful, car free environment, beautiful walking paths, stunning shoreline, and the nearby Bigwin Island Golf Club, known as one of Canada’s top private courses.

This is a place where summer days feel endless and every season brings its own beauty. With convenient ferry service, exceptional amenities, and the clear waters of Lake of Bays surrounding you, Bigwin Island is more than a destination. It is a lifestyle.



Five unique opportunities to own on this incredible island.

12 Bigwin Island Unit 117



A renovated bachelor suite that is perfect as a personal getaway or an additional space for visiting family and friends.

12 Bigwin Island Unit 118



A beautifully updated one bedroom suite located steps from the main entrance with easy access to the lake and island amenities.

12 Bigwin Island Unit 221



A renovated one bedroom suite facing the back of the building. This unit offers a quiet setting, modern finishes, and comfortable layout.



12 Bigwin Island Unit 318



A one bedroom retreat with modern upgrades and a quiet, elevated setting among the trees.

12 Bigwin Island Unit 319



A large two bedroom, two bathroom suite offering exceptional value and the comfort of generous square footage.

Each residence offers maintenance free living, outdoor space to enjoy the island setting, and access to everything that makes Bigwin Island one of the most special locations in Muskoka.



If you have been considering the Bigwin Island lifestyle, this is an excellent time to secure a property before year end.

Contact:

Jodie Jakobczak

416.274.3521

*This Article Is Sponsored By The Advertise