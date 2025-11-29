Strength For Shelter: Rick’s 1,000 Push Up Challenge To Support The Lighthouse Orillia December 10 At CrossFit Orillia

This December, one local resident is turning personal strength into community impact. As he celebrates his 76th birthday on December 10, longtime Orillia resident Rick Barrett is transforming his extraordinary daily routine of 1,000 push ups into a powerful fundraising event in support of The Lighthouse, an organization dedicated to providing hope, shelter, and essential services to individuals experiencing homelessness in Orillia.

For years, Rick has completed 1,000 push ups every single day. Now, through Strength for Shelter: Rick’s 1,000 Push Up Challenge, he is aiming to set a record by completing 1,000 pec push ups faster than anyone his age. Rick is calling on the community to support this remarkable effort by donating to his Coldest Night of the Year fundraising team and helping him reach his goal. His donation page can be found at: https://secure.e2rm.com/registrant/TeamFundraisingPage.aspx?teamID=1037076

“Every donation, no matter the size, helps ensure that people in our community have a warm place to stay, a hot meal, and the support they need to rebuild their lives,” says Meagan Bianco, Development Director at The Lighthouse. “Rick is using his daily discipline to shine a light on the needs in our community, and we hope the community will stand behind him.”

Rick is encouraging residents, fitness enthusiasts, and supporters of The Lighthouse to donate in honour of his birthday challenge and help make a meaningful difference for people experiencing homelessness.

Event Overview

Strength for Shelter is a collaborative community fundraiser built around Rick’s milestone birthday and his exceptional commitment to fitness and service. To mark the occasion, Rick will attempt a record setting 1,000 push ups at CrossFit Orillia while raising critical funds for The Lighthouse’s emergency shelter, community meals, and outreach programs. The event will highlight strength, perseverance, and the power of community support.

Event Details Date: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM Location: CrossFit Orillia

Morning Schedule 9:00 AM Arrival 9:15 AM Pec Push Up Demonstration 9:30 AM Rick Takes on 1,000 Push Ups 10:00 AM Birthday Celebration

CrossFit Orillia will host this open house style event, welcoming members and community guests to cheer Rick on, celebrate his birthday, and learn more about The Lighthouse’s mission. Coaches will demonstrate Rick’s signature pec push up technique, giving attendees an inside look at the skill behind his impressive daily routine.

Purpose Funds raised through Strength for Shelter will directly support The Lighthouse’s essential programs, including:

Medical and mental health support

Emergency shelter

Community meals

Outreach services that help individuals move from crisis to stability

How to Get Involved Attend the event and cheer for Rick Promote the event Donate to Rick’s Coldest Night of the Year team, Strength for Shelter, at the link above Celebrate Rick’s birthday and the impact of collective community strength