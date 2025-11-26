YMCA Of Simcoe/Muskoka Ignites Powerful Moments On Giving Tuesday With Matching Donor Support

Local Home Hardware Stores provide matching gift to YMCA for Giving Tuesday Fundraising Campaign

The YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka is thrilled to announce that the locally owned and operated Home Hardware Stores in Collingwood, Barrie, Gravenhurst, Midland, Orillia, Parry Sound, and Wasaga Beach have come together to serve as this year’s Giving Tuesday matching donor, doubling the impact of gifts to the local charity while matching funds last on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

Rooted in community, the owners of these Home Hardware Stores are demonstrating what’s possible when local businesses invest in the communities they serve. Their collective support will help ignite powerful moments of confidence, connection, and belonging at YMCA’s across our region, creating opportunities for individuals and families to reach their full potential.

The YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka would like to thank the following Home Hardware Stores for their support:

Home Hardware Building Centre, Collingwood

Allandale Home Hardware Building Centre, Barrie

United Lumber Home Hardware Building Centre, Barrie

Home Building Centre, Gravenhurst

Home Hardware Building Centre, Midland

Home Hardware Building Centre, Orillia

Home Hardware, Parry Sound

Beach Builders Suppliers, Wasaga Beach

Giving Tuesday is a global day that celebrates the power of generosity, and a moment for individuals, communities, and organizations to unite around the causes they care about most. For the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka, it is an opportunity to highlight the programs and services that strengthen our communities, while raising essential funds that ensure access for all, making it possible for everyone to benefit from the moments of confidence, connection, and belonging that happen at the Y every day.

“Gifts made to the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka on Giving Tuesday will strengthen our efforts to ignite powerful, life-changing moments for members of our communities”, says Jill Tettmann, President and CEO of the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka. “A huge thank you to the local Home Hardware Stores for their generous support as our matching donor, helping funds raised go even further in our community to assist those who need it most.”

Operating in nearly 80 locations across the region, the YMCA is committed to creating vibrant and connected communities where everyone belongs. The YMCA’s diverse programs, which range from child care, camp, and health and fitness, to youth development, and immigrant and employment services, are designed to help all individuals connect and have a safe place to learn, grow, and thrive. One in ten individuals relies on financial assistance to access the YMCA’s programs, made possible in part through generous donations.

Donations to the YMCA help people like Crystal, a YMCA Learning Services client, access life-changing programs and services at little to no cost to them. “I wouldn’t be speaking. I wouldn’t be reading. I wouldn’t be doing any of this without the people at the Y and these programs,” she shared.

Help spark more life changing moments like Crystal’s this Giving Tuesday. For more information on how to support the YMCA, or to donate, community members can visit: www.GiveToTheY.ca.