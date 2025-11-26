Huntsville Celebrates Nominees Of The 2025 Community Recognition Program

Members of the community came together to recognize the valuable contributions local citizens and grassroots organizations make to the quality of life in the community.
Prior to the November 24 Council meeting, the Mayor and members of Council participated in the Community Recognition Program celebration in Partners Hall, where this year’s 35 nominees were honoured for their contributions to all facets of our daily lives, from children, youth, adults and families to businesses and not-for-profit organizations. The work of these individuals and organizations supports the economic, social, physical, and cognitive health, well-being, and vitality of our community.
“The sheer number of nominees for the 2025 Community Recognition Program speaks volumes on how engaged and passionate our residents are,” shares Mayor Nancy Alcock. “On behalf of Council, I want to express our gratitude for the individual efforts of the nominated people and organizations that collectively have a deep and lasting impact on our community. Huntsville would not be the same without you.”
Each nominee received a certificate of recognition from the Mayor and will be featured in Town communications throughout the next year, highlighting their work. For the full list of 35 nominees, visit huntsville.ca.
The Community Recognition Program is open to any not-for-profit, grassroots community organization, or individual, including volunteers, business owners, local residents, former residents, or non-residents who provide a direct community benefit to Huntsville. Nominations can be for actions big or small, provided they contribute in some way to enhancing the quality of life or image of the Town and its residents.
Nominations are welcome year-round, with those received by October 30 celebrated that year at Council and throughout the following year. For more on the nomination process, visit huntsville.ca.
2025 Nominees for the Town of Huntsville’s Community Recognition Program – Organizations
|Organization
|Reason for Nomination
|Algonquin Outfitters
|Algonquin Outfitters organizes a biennial Paddle Art and Canoe Mural Auction, with 100% of proceeds supporting the local arts community. This year’s beneficiaries include the Huntsville Festival of the Arts, Huntsville Art Society, and the Tom Thomson Gallery’s Convergence exhibit. Over six editions, the auction has raised more than $104,000, making a significant impact on arts and culture in the region.
|All Saints Anglican Church
|Every Monday, Frank and his volunteers provide 25 nutritious lunches to students in need, including sandwiches, fruit, vegetables, granola bars, and a treat. By accommodating students’ preferences, they ensure each meal is both appealing and sustainable. These lunches help students facing food insecurity stay nourished and focused, making a meaningful difference in their school day. The All Saints volunteers’ dedication is unwavering, and students eagerly look forward to Monday lunches
|Books for Newborns
|Books For Newborns Muskoka, founded in 1989 by local teachers, promotes early literacy by providing newborns and their families with educational packages. Volunteers check in daily with Huntsville Hospital and coordinate with Midwives of Muskoka to deliver resources, including a nursery rhyme book, reading recommendations, and library information. For 35 years, this dedicated group of retired teachers has fostered a love of reading from the very start, making a lasting impact on families in Huntsville and earning well-deserved community recognition.
|Climate Action Muskoka
|Founded in 2019, Climate Action Muskoka (CAM) brings citizens together to tackle climate change through advocacy, education, and collaboration. Their efforts have led to Climate Emergency Declarations in Huntsville and other Muskoka municipalities and include initiatives like the Muskoka Drawdown podcast, EV Show, film partnerships, and the Community Carbon Challenge. CAM engages the community through newsletters, presentations, and political advocacy, fostering awareness and action. Their work has strengthened Huntsville’s reputation as an environmentally conscious and forward-thinking community.
|Community Living Huntsville
|Community Living Huntsville, founded in 1962, is a not-for-profit supporting over 300 children, youth, and adults with developmental disabilities across North Muskoka. The organization empowers members to live independently, access education and employment, and fully participate in community life through personalized support, skill building, and advocacy. Rooted in the movement away from institutionalization, it promotes dignity, equity, and inclusion, working with families and partners to ensure people with developmental disabilities thrive alongside their neighbors and peers.
|Friends of Huntsville Public Library
|The Friends of the Huntsville Public Library, a volunteer-run charity established in 1990, has supported the library and community for over 30 years. Guided by their mandate, they provide supplemental funding for programs, events, equipment, collections, and renovations, raising funds through book sales and special events like author talks. Their dedication ensures the library continues to thrive, and the board and staff are deeply grateful for their ongoing support and advocacy.
|Girl Guides of Canada – Huntsville Units
|The Girl Guides are nominated for their positive impact on girls and young women, helping them grow into confident, capable, and compassionate citizens. By fostering values like respect, responsibility, and teamwork, and promoting inclusion and civic engagement, they strengthen both their members and the broader Huntsville community.
|Hands TheFamilyHelpNetwork.ca
|Hands TheFamilyHelpNetwork.ca is nominated for its life-changing impact on children, youth, adults, and families. Its commitment goes beyond programs, reflecting a belief that strong communities are built through care, connection, and opportunity. With dedicated staff and deep community roots, Hands continues to make a meaningful and lasting difference across Northern Ontario.
|Hunters Bay Radio
|Every year, Hunters Bay Radio donates tens of thousands of dollars to local charities and organizations, including Hospice Huntsville, food banks, Muskoka Seniors, Mind Aid, and many others.
|Huntsville BIA
|Rachel Hunt and the Huntsville BIA team work tirelessly to make downtown Huntsville a vibrant destination for residents and visitors alike. Their events are welcoming, fun, and inclusive for all ages—including our furry friends—and are always free to ensure accessibility for everyone. Through these efforts and their daily dedication to downtown, Rachel and her team strengthen community connections and make Huntsville a more beautiful, enjoyable place for all.
|Hospice Huntsville
|Hospice Huntsville is a compassionate community of staff and volunteers dedicated to supporting individuals and families through illness, death, grief, and bereavement— topics many shy away from. Their commitment to excellence in care extends beyond the hospice walls through visiting volunteers, fundraising events, and grief and bereavement support for both children and adults. Many volunteers contribute across multiple areas, forming a strong, caring village for those facing life’s most difficult moments.
|Huntsville/Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce
|The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce is a cornerstone of our community, connecting residents and tourists through events, business opportunities, and information. Halley Clover and Barb Bloomfield also provide students with valuable summer employment, offering hands-on experience and skill development in a supportive environment. Their work benefits both young people and the wider community, making the Chamber a vital local organization.
|Rotary Club of Huntsville
|In 2025, the Rotary Club of Huntsville contributed a Pollinator Garden at Avery Beach and installed three Peace Poles around town. The Club organizes Dockfest, the annual Bathtub Derby, raising funds for local causes, while weekly Bingo supports food banks and youth programs. Over the years, they’ve also built a skate park, aided an accessible playground, and supported Habitat for Humanity, reflecting a strong, ongoing commitment to community enrichment.
|Rotary Club of North Muskoka
|Chartered in 2004, the Rotary Club of North Muskoka promotes peace and supports mental wellness, social equity, and the environment, with a focus on children and youth. Members lead projects like Earth Day cleanups and the Huntsville Kids’ Bike Rodeo while fostering fellowship among families. For 20 years, the Club has hosted the Huntsville Santa Claus Parade, its largest fundraiser, supporting local causes through months of volunteer planning and coordination. This reflects the Club’s enduring commitment to enriching community life in Huntsville.
|The HUB Muskoka
|In October 2025, The HUB Muskoka celebrates 10 years of providing affordable coworking, meeting, and office space to hundreds of entrepreneurs, businesses, and creatives each year. As a not-for-profit under New Vision Unlimited, The HUB fosters a supportive community where professionals—from tech firms to artists—connect, collaborate, and thrive. Beyond workspace, it helps individuals launch their dreams and strengthens the fabric of Muskoka through innovation, mentorship, and collaboration.
|The Table Soup Kitchen Foundation
|Since 2006, The Table Soup Kitchen Foundation (TTSKF) has served Huntsville’s hungry, hurting, and homeless through a food bank, weekly community meals, a men’s hostel, and other essential programs. Its services promote dignity, belonging, and long-term well-being, creating an inclusive and supportive community. With nearly two decades of dedicated staff and volunteers, The Table has made a lasting impact and continues to be a beacon of hope and generosity.
2025 Nominees for the Town of Huntsville’s Community Recognition Program – Individuals
|Individual
|Reason for Nomination
|Alana Nuedling
|Alana, a former teacher, is the director of the Muskoka Philharmonic Orchestra, co-organizer of the Huntsville Festival of Music, and conductor of the Muskoka Rock Singers. She also offers wellness courses and leads with kindness, respect, and vision. A true doer, giver, and leader, Alana inspires others to pursue excellence in the arts and celebrate culture across the community.
|Allison Myers
|Allison brings positivity, guidance, and dedication to every role she undertakes. As a high-school guidance counsellor, she supports students’ academics, personal growth, and post-secondary planning, while as a swim and ski coach, she fosters teamwork, perseverance, and confidence. She also promotes active living, environmental stewardship, and connection to nature, modeling lifelong service. Her mentorship and leadership have left a lasting impact on both students and the Huntsville community.
|Brandon Coalter
|Brandon, a former San Jose Sharks player, shares his professional hockey experience with Huntsville youth through Coaltz Ultimate Edge, offering skills training and mentorship. His clinics have helped hundreds of children develop confidence, discipline, teamwork, and respect, while fostering a love for the game. Beyond hockey, he creates a supportive environment where kids feel proud, included, and guided by a coach who truly cares.
|Chris Occhiuzzi
|For over 20 years, Chris has been a driving force in Huntsville’s soccer community, volunteering, coaching, and leading programs for players of all ages. Even after his own children left the sport, he continued supporting local and Muskoka-wide soccer through the Huntsville Soccer Club and as Vice President of Muskoka United Football Club. His dedication, leadership, and countless volunteer hours have strengthened the sport and enriched the lives of many in the community.
|Debbie Knobelsdorf
|For over 46 years, Debbie has been a pillar of Huntsville’s community. As owner of Westside Fish & Chips, she served thousands while creating a welcoming space for all. A long-time Rotarian and Hospice Muskoka grief support facilitator, Debbie has touched countless lives through volunteerism, mentoring, and charitable giving. Known for her compassion, humility, and heart, her legacy of generosity and community impact will be felt for years to come.
|Erin Jacob
|Erin led the creation of all video content for the Huntsville Sports Hall of Fame Induction Night, dedicating months to biographies, photos, and mentor videos while maintaining a full-time job, resulting in a highly professional final product crucial to the event’s success. She also designed and produced the printed program, demonstrating meticulous attention to detail. Her talent, dedication, and professionalism were invaluable to the committee and instrumental in making the event a success.
|Jennifer Jerrett
|Jennifer is a dedicated community leader whose contributions have greatly enriched Huntsville. As founder and Past President of Rotary People of Action Huntsville, she built a thriving, inclusive club that continues to make a lasting impact. Beyond Rotary, she supports residents in need, promotes inclusion through Community Living Huntsville, volunteers with Muskoka Victim Services and The Door Youth Centre, manages social media for several family businesses, and cares for her grandson on weekends.
|Karen Litchfield
|Karen founded a free Clothes Closet at Huntsville High School nearly 10 years ago, providing students with access to new and gently used clothing, shoes, and seasonal wear. She has created a welcoming “store” complete with racks, displays, and a change room, and offers private shopping sessions for students in need. Karen even purchases specific items when necessary, supporting families in economically fragile situations. Her dedication and care make her an invaluable community partner and a true champion for students.
|Lauren Rodrigues
|Lauren, as President of the Huntsville Theatre Company, has transformed the organization into an inclusive hub for performers of all ages and backgrounds. Her vision and advocacy have made theatre a vital part of Muskoka’s cultural life, fostering collaboration, wellness, and local pride. A dedicated volunteer, she leads with passion and humility, ensuring HTC thrives through challenges and strengthening Huntsville’s arts community.
|Lynne Doyle
|Lynne is the visionary founder of the Corner Lighthouse, a vital community hub and food bank in downtown Huntsville dedicated to reducing food insecurity and building resilience. What began as her grassroots effort to meet immediate needs has grown under her leadership into a trusted organization providing nutritious food, education, support programs, and essential community connections.
|Margaret Dollar
|Margaret is a dedicated volunteer with the Alzheimer Society in Huntsville, supporting programs like Minds in Motion, weekly Coffee Drop-In, and the annual Alzheimer’s Walk. Her warmth and humor bring joy and comfort to individuals with dementia and their caregivers. Beyond regular volunteering, she provides respite to caregivers, assists at Fairvern Long Term Care, and helps wherever needed. Her compassion and community spirit make her a true Huntsville gem.
|Michelle Smith
|Michelle, owner of The Waggin’ Wagon – Muskoka Tail Walker, is a joyful and generous presence in Huntsville. Known for her creative “school bus for dogs,” she has brought smiles to countless faces, both human and canine. Her business reflects her compassion, love for animals, and commitment to spreading happiness in the community. Beyond her work, Michelle is a dedicated donor, sponsor, and volunteer who supports numerous local causes and events, giving selflessly to help others and strengthen the community she loves.
|Mike Welsh
|Mike is a respected multi-business owner in Huntsville whose generosity and leadership impact all of Muskoka. A dedicated Rotary Club member, he has supported numerous community projects, including Riverside Park’s remodel, Dockfest, the Santa Claus Parade, local schools, sports teams, and the Food Bank. Known for his quiet acts of kindness, especially during the holidays, Mike uplifts others through both public and private support. His integrity, compassion, and example make him a true cornerstone of the community
|Myke Malone
|Myke has devoted over three decades to strengthening Huntsville through volunteerism, leadership, and mentorship. From organizing community events like the Santa Claus Parade and provincial games to serving on boards including Festival of the Arts, Community Living, and the Muskoka Community Foundation, he consistently inspires others and improves the community. Selfless, skilled, and dedicated, Myke’s efforts have left a lasting impact on Huntsville.
|Paula Brundia
|Paula is the welcoming leader of the Corner Lighthouse Community Hub and Food Bank, supporting Huntsville residents through food access, education, and connection. She manages daily operations, coordinates volunteers, oversees donations, and builds partnerships to ensure reliable access to essential resources. Beyond logistics, she fosters dignity and empowerment, developing programs in collaboration with local agencies. Her leadership and compassion have made the Corner Lighthouse a trusted, inclusive community hub.
|Rob Saunders
|Rob Saunders has been a visionary leader whose dedication has shaped Huntsville’s cultural and social life for decades. He led the Festival of the Arts for over 20 years, served 25 years as a Rotarian, co-founded Reel Alternatives, and helped grow the May Marche into a major community event. His passion for bringing people together and turning ideas into reality has left a lasting legacy. Though his upcoming move marks the end of an era, the community he helped build will continue to thrive.
|Sara Plant
|Sara has served as Registrar for the Huntsville Girls Hockey Association for several years, dedicating countless hours to ensuring the Sting league runs smoothly. A mom of four with a full-time job, she still finds time to manage registrations, support families, and oversee practices, teams, and games at the Summit Center. Known for her tireless commitment and genuine care, Sara balances her own children’s hockey schedules while working to make sure every player enjoys the game and feels supported.
|Steve Ainger
|Steve has been an active and dedicated member of the Huntsville community for over 30 years. During his career as Scotiabank Manager, he served as a Rotarian, basketball coach, and board member for the Huntsville Hospital Foundation and Chrysalis Women’s Shelter. Since retiring, he has continued his strong commitment to community service by teaching financial literacy through Junior Achievement, volunteering with Meals on Wheels, Hospice Huntsville, and the Terry Fox Run Committee, and helping coach his grandson’s basketball team.
|Susan Fiorini
|Susan, a personal support worker and owner of Chickadee Home Care, provides compassionate, dedicated care to Huntsville residents. She goes above and beyond for her clients, from covering forgotten groceries to hemming clothes and organizing outings to lift spirits. Her kindness, selflessness, and genuine love for helping others make her an irreplaceable part of the community.