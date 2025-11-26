Huntsville Celebrates Nominees Of The 2025 Community Recognition Program

Members of the community came together to recognize the valuable contributions local citizens and grassroots organizations make to the quality of life in the community.

Prior to the November 24 Council meeting, the Mayor and members of Council participated in the Community Recognition Program celebration in Partners Hall, where this year’s 35 nominees were honoured for their contributions to all facets of our daily lives, from children, youth, adults and families to businesses and not-for-profit organizations. The work of these individuals and organizations supports the economic, social, physical, and cognitive health, well-being, and vitality of our community.

“The sheer number of nominees for the 2025 Community Recognition Program speaks volumes on how engaged and passionate our residents are,” shares Mayor Nancy Alcock. “On behalf of Council, I want to express our gratitude for the individual efforts of the nominated people and organizations that collectively have a deep and lasting impact on our community. Huntsville would not be the same without you.”

Each nominee received a certificate of recognition from the Mayor and will be featured in Town communications throughout the next year, highlighting their work. For the full list of 35 nominees, visit huntsville.ca.

The Community Recognition Program is open to any not-for-profit, grassroots community organization, or individual, including volunteers, business owners, local residents, former residents, or non-residents who provide a direct community benefit to Huntsville. Nominations can be for actions big or small, provided they contribute in some way to enhancing the quality of life or image of the Town and its residents.

Nominations are welcome year-round, with those received by October 30 celebrated that year at Council and throughout the following year. For more on the nomination process, visit huntsville.ca.

2025 Nominees for the Town of Huntsville’s Community Recognition Program – Organizations

Organization Reason for Nomination Algonquin Outfitters Algonquin Outfitters organizes a biennial Paddle Art and Canoe Mural Auction, with 100% of proceeds supporting the local arts community. This year’s beneficiaries include the Huntsville Festival of the Arts, Huntsville Art Society, and the Tom Thomson Gallery’s Convergence exhibit. Over six editions, the auction has raised more than $104,000, making a significant impact on arts and culture in the region. All Saints Anglican Church Every Monday, Frank and his volunteers provide 25 nutritious lunches to students in need, including sandwiches, fruit, vegetables, granola bars, and a treat. By accommodating students’ preferences, they ensure each meal is both appealing and sustainable. These lunches help students facing food insecurity stay nourished and focused, making a meaningful difference in their school day. The All Saints volunteers’ dedication is unwavering, and students eagerly look forward to Monday lunches Books for Newborns Books For Newborns Muskoka, founded in 1989 by local teachers, promotes early literacy by providing newborns and their families with educational packages. Volunteers check in daily with Huntsville Hospital and coordinate with Midwives of Muskoka to deliver resources, including a nursery rhyme book, reading recommendations, and library information. For 35 years, this dedicated group of retired teachers has fostered a love of reading from the very start, making a lasting impact on families in Huntsville and earning well-deserved community recognition. Climate Action Muskoka Founded in 2019, Climate Action Muskoka (CAM) brings citizens together to tackle climate change through advocacy, education, and collaboration. Their efforts have led to Climate Emergency Declarations in Huntsville and other Muskoka municipalities and include initiatives like the Muskoka Drawdown podcast, EV Show, film partnerships, and the Community Carbon Challenge. CAM engages the community through newsletters, presentations, and political advocacy, fostering awareness and action. Their work has strengthened Huntsville’s reputation as an environmentally conscious and forward-thinking community. Community Living Huntsville Community Living Huntsville, founded in 1962, is a not-for-profit supporting over 300 children, youth, and adults with developmental disabilities across North Muskoka. The organization empowers members to live independently, access education and employment, and fully participate in community life through personalized support, skill building, and advocacy. Rooted in the movement away from institutionalization, it promotes dignity, equity, and inclusion, working with families and partners to ensure people with developmental disabilities thrive alongside their neighbors and peers. Friends of Huntsville Public Library The Friends of the Huntsville Public Library, a volunteer-run charity established in 1990, has supported the library and community for over 30 years. Guided by their mandate, they provide supplemental funding for programs, events, equipment, collections, and renovations, raising funds through book sales and special events like author talks. Their dedication ensures the library continues to thrive, and the board and staff are deeply grateful for their ongoing support and advocacy. Girl Guides of Canada – Huntsville Units The Girl Guides are nominated for their positive impact on girls and young women, helping them grow into confident, capable, and compassionate citizens. By fostering values like respect, responsibility, and teamwork, and promoting inclusion and civic engagement, they strengthen both their members and the broader Huntsville community. Hands TheFamilyHelpNetwork.ca Hands TheFamilyHelpNetwork.ca is nominated for its life-changing impact on children, youth, adults, and families. Its commitment goes beyond programs, reflecting a belief that strong communities are built through care, connection, and opportunity. With dedicated staff and deep community roots, Hands continues to make a meaningful and lasting difference across Northern Ontario. Hunters Bay Radio Every year, Hunters Bay Radio donates tens of thousands of dollars to local charities and organizations, including Hospice Huntsville, food banks, Muskoka Seniors, Mind Aid, and many others. Huntsville BIA Rachel Hunt and the Huntsville BIA team work tirelessly to make downtown Huntsville a vibrant destination for residents and visitors alike. Their events are welcoming, fun, and inclusive for all ages—including our furry friends—and are always free to ensure accessibility for everyone. Through these efforts and their daily dedication to downtown, Rachel and her team strengthen community connections and make Huntsville a more beautiful, enjoyable place for all. Hospice Huntsville Hospice Huntsville is a compassionate community of staff and volunteers dedicated to supporting individuals and families through illness, death, grief, and bereavement— topics many shy away from. Their commitment to excellence in care extends beyond the hospice walls through visiting volunteers, fundraising events, and grief and bereavement support for both children and adults. Many volunteers contribute across multiple areas, forming a strong, caring village for those facing life’s most difficult moments. Huntsville/Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce is a cornerstone of our community, connecting residents and tourists through events, business opportunities, and information. Halley Clover and Barb Bloomfield also provide students with valuable summer employment, offering hands-on experience and skill development in a supportive environment. Their work benefits both young people and the wider community, making the Chamber a vital local organization. Rotary Club of Huntsville In 2025, the Rotary Club of Huntsville contributed a Pollinator Garden at Avery Beach and installed three Peace Poles around town. The Club organizes Dockfest, the annual Bathtub Derby, raising funds for local causes, while weekly Bingo supports food banks and youth programs. Over the years, they’ve also built a skate park, aided an accessible playground, and supported Habitat for Humanity, reflecting a strong, ongoing commitment to community enrichment. Rotary Club of North Muskoka Chartered in 2004, the Rotary Club of North Muskoka promotes peace and supports mental wellness, social equity, and the environment, with a focus on children and youth. Members lead projects like Earth Day cleanups and the Huntsville Kids’ Bike Rodeo while fostering fellowship among families. For 20 years, the Club has hosted the Huntsville Santa Claus Parade, its largest fundraiser, supporting local causes through months of volunteer planning and coordination. This reflects the Club’s enduring commitment to enriching community life in Huntsville. The HUB Muskoka In October 2025, The HUB Muskoka celebrates 10 years of providing affordable coworking, meeting, and office space to hundreds of entrepreneurs, businesses, and creatives each year. As a not-for-profit under New Vision Unlimited, The HUB fosters a supportive community where professionals—from tech firms to artists—connect, collaborate, and thrive. Beyond workspace, it helps individuals launch their dreams and strengthens the fabric of Muskoka through innovation, mentorship, and collaboration. The Table Soup Kitchen Foundation Since 2006, The Table Soup Kitchen Foundation (TTSKF) has served Huntsville’s hungry, hurting, and homeless through a food bank, weekly community meals, a men’s hostel, and other essential programs. Its services promote dignity, belonging, and long-term well-being, creating an inclusive and supportive community. With nearly two decades of dedicated staff and volunteers, The Table has made a lasting impact and continues to be a beacon of hope and generosity.

2025 Nominees for the Town of Huntsville’s Community Recognition Program – Individuals