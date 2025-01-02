YMCA Of Simcoe/Muskoka Announces Recent Fundraising Efforts Raised $37,000

YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka Kicks Off 2025 With Significant Community Fundraising Success

A total of $37,000 raised with big boost from matching donor – the Buckley Macdonald Youth Fund – will help change lives

The YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka is proud to announce that its recent fundraising efforts raised $37,000 to support the Y’s mission of building vibrant and connected communities in Simcoe County, Muskoka, and the District of Parry Sound.

With a commitment to support and strengthen the YMCA’s community-building work throughout 2025, the Buckley MacDonald Youth Fund matched donations dollar-for-dollar, up to $10,000, helping to turbo-charge the generosity of individuals across the region.

The funds raised will help expand access to YMCA programs and services, enabling more individuals and families to lead healthier, more connected lives across the Y’s 80+ service locations in the region. These programs range from child care, camps, and health and fitness to youth development, immigrant services, and employment support. This generosity from the community ensures that people of all ages, stages, and backgrounds have a safe space to learn, grow, and thrive.

“Our local donors make a profound difference in their communities,” said Jill Tettmann, President and CEO of the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka. “These donations are essential to providing access to the Y’s critical programs and services, particularly for individuals and families who may not be able to afford full fees. From helping youth overcome challenges to welcoming immigrants as they build new lives, every gift supports life-changing experiences.”

The YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka extended its heartfelt gratitude to the Buckley MacDonald Youth Fund for their impactful contribution. “We are deeply committed to the mission of the YMCA, a mission that holds enormous significance to our communities,” said Gerard Buckley from the Buckley MacDonald Youth Fund. “Every dollar given is a statement of faith in our young people, it’s a testament to our collective belief in their potential. We match these donations because we believe in amplifying that belief. Mary and I believe that giving back to our community is one of the most meaningful commitments that we can make – it strengthens us, it unifies us, and it underscores the importance of supporting youth to lead healthier, more connected lives. Together, we can shape the future of our community, one young person at a time.”

The YMCA expressed gratitude to all donors for their contributions toward building vibrant, connected communities where everyone belongs. The funds raised play a vital role in transforming the lives of individuals and families through the YMCA’s programs and services. This ongoing impact is made possible by the dedication and generosity of donors, partners, and community members who support the YMCA’s mission.

For more information on how to support the Y or to make a donation, please visit www.GiveToTheY.ca.