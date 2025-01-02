Nice Dream Vibrating Bullet With Remote Recalled Due To Injury Reported

Immediately stop using the recalled product, destroy and dispose of it.

The plastic may crack resulting in the end cap separating from the main body of the product, resulting in internal injury.

As of December 23rd, 2024, the company has received one report of incident and injury in Canada.

Number Sold

The company reported that 13 units of the affected products were sold in Canada.

Time Period Sold

The affected products were sold from January 2024 to November 2024.

This recall involves the Nice Dream Vibrating Bullet with Remote Ring.