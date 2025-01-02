Suspect To Identify After Break And Enter In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking assistance from the public in a break and enter investigation.

On Thursday November 28th at 8:15 p.m., an unknown suspect broke into a commercial building located on Margaret Street in Gravenhurst. Police believe that the suspect male parked a vehicle in a parking lot near John St and James St and walked south along the train tracks to the targeted building. Police were on scene quickly and conducted a search with the assistance of the OPP K-9 unit and the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), however the suspect potentially entered a vehicle and was not located.

Police are continuing the investigation and anyone with information or video surveillance in the area of John Street South and Margaret Street in Gravenhurst between 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestopperssdm.com.