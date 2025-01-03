New Waste Diversion Site Operating Hours Begin January 2025 In Orillia

The City of Orillia is adjusting the hours of operation for the Waste Diversion Site at 100 Kitchener St.

Effective January 2025, the site will be open to the public Tuesdays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The decision to adjust the hours at the Waste Diversion Site was made after a thorough review of best practices and in consultation with staff,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “This change aligns with successful schedules in other municipalities and improves operational efficiency while minimizing impacts to users.”

Additionally, Waste Diversion Site rate changes will come into effect Jan. 2, 2025, including the following:

Regular Garbage: $200 per tonne. The minimum tipping fee is $20. Mixed Loads: $400 per tonne. The minimum tipping fee is $40. Construction and Demolition Waste, including shingles, gypsum drywall, building and demolition wood/lumber, asphalt, and concrete: $185 per tonne for all items listed. Commercial Green Bin/Leaf and Yard Waste: $50 per tonne. Mattresses and Box Springs: $30 per unit.

Please note green bin organics and yard waste will no longer be accepted from residents of the Townships of Ramara, Severn, and Oro-Medonte at the City of Orillia Waste Diversion Site. The sale of rain barrels to non-Orillia residents has also been discontinued.

On Dec. 9, 2024, as part of the 2025 Budget process, Council authorized the adjustment to operating hours and rates at the Waste Diversion Site.

For more information about the new hours or waste diversion in Orillia, please visit orillia.ca/waste or contact the Waste Diversion Site at 705-325-3522.

Take the guesswork out of sorting waste and get reminders about your waste collection days, special collections, and more using the City’s “What Goes Where” search tool. Residents can access the tool through the Recycle Coach app on the App Store or Google Play Store, the City’s website at orillia.ca/waste, or through the OrilliaNow online portal at orillia.ca/now.