Drug And Weapon Related Charges For Two People In Orillia

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid multiple drug and weapon related charges after a call for a disturbance was reported late in the evening of January 2nd, 2025.

On January 2, 2025, Orillia OPP were called to a residence within the city for a disturbance. Officers arrived and located two individuals attempting to leave the location. Both individuals were arrested after suspected drugs, weapons, drug paraphernalia and cellular devices were located with them.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

·        34 grams Cocaine

·        21 grams Fentanyl

·        $2,265 Canadian currency

·        Digital scales and packaging

·        3 cellular devices

·        3 edged weapons

Susan Bazinet, 51 years old, of Orillia, has been charged with:

·        Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

·        Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

·        Possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000

·        Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Jerrica Smith, 26 years old, of Orillia, has been charged with:

·        Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

·        Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

·        Possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000

·        Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

·        Obstruct Peace Officer

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on January 3, 2025, to answer to the charges.

