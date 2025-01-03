Drug And Weapon Related Charges For Two People In Orillia

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid multiple drug and weapon related charges after a call for a disturbance was reported late in the evening of January 2nd, 2025.

On January 2, 2025, Orillia OPP were called to a residence within the city for a disturbance. Officers arrived and located two individuals attempting to leave the location. Both individuals were arrested after suspected drugs, weapons, drug paraphernalia and cellular devices were located with them.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

· 34 grams Cocaine

· 21 grams Fentanyl

· $2,265 Canadian currency

· Digital scales and packaging

· 3 cellular devices

· 3 edged weapons

Susan Bazinet, 51 years old, of Orillia, has been charged with:

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

· Possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000

· Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Jerrica Smith, 26 years old, of Orillia, has been charged with:

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

· Possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000

· Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

· Obstruct Peace Officer

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on January 3, 2025, to answer to the charges.