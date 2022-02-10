Working Smoke Alarms Alert Occupants To A House Fire In Huntsville

More to this story we first told you about.

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire just after 3 p.m. on Concession 2/3 Road West in Huntsville Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, crews from Station one in Huntsville and Station four in Baysville encountered thick smoke inside the single storey home. The fire was quickly located and extinguished by fire crews.

The occupants, who were working outside at the time of the fire, were alerted by the sound of smoke alarms coming from the home. Upon checking, they noticed smoke inside the home and flames near one of the bedrooms. They attempted to extinguish the fire but were forced to evacuate because of the smoke. One male occupant was assessed by Muskoka Paramedic Services for minor smoke inhalation but did not require transportation to hospital.

“With working smoke alarms and the occupants closing the doors as they evacuated the home, fire damage was limited to the room of origin and spared the home from heavy damage,“ said Interim Fire Chief Larry Brassard

Fire damage was limited to the room of origin and the rest of the home suffered smoke damage. The damage is estimated at $50,000.

The cause is believed to have started from a candle that was placed too close to combustibles.

“Instead of candles, we recommend choosing CSA approved battery-powered candles,” said Fire Prevention Officer Mike Vadlja. “If you must use real candles, extinguish all lit candles before leaving the room or going to sleep and keep lit candles well away from anything that can burn.”