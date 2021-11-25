Winter Weather Travel Advisory For Western Algonquin Park

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Weather advisory issued for:

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Snowfall expected this evening through Friday afternoon.

Rain showers will change to snow late this afternoon or this evening as Arctic air floods into the region and temperatures begin to fall. Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 15 cm are expected by the time snow tapers off Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will dip considerably tonight which may lead to icy road conditions. As a result, travel will become hazardous.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Road closures are possible.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.