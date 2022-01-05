Winter Weather Travel Advisory For Parry Sound, Rosseau

Heavy snow. Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm.

Weather advisory continued for:

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park.

Current details:

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

When:

Later this morning through tonight.

Discussion:

A low pressure system will bring snow to the region. Heavy snow is expected to begin later this morning and taper off through tonight. Snowfall rates of up to 3 cm per hour are possible at times.

Impacts:

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Road closures are possible.

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.