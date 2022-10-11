Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased In Haliburton / Muskoka Area

How many new millionaires are there in Ontario after last night’s (Friday October 7, 2022) LOTTO MAX draw?

The answer is … MANY!

While the $70 million jackpot is still up for grabs, Ontario LOTTO MAX players have winning tickets for 10 of the 16 MAXMILLIONS numbers that resulted in big prizes:

Six (6) MAXMILLIONS prize winning tickets each worth $1 million were sold in: Simcoe County area Haliburton/ Muskoka area York Region Scarborough Brampton Ticket purchased on OLG.ca

Two (2) MAXMILLIONS prize winning tickets each worth $500,000 were sold in: Prince Edward / Hastings County area Toronto (North York)

Two (2) MAXMILLIONS prize winning tickets each worth $333,333.40* were sold in: Huron County area Norfolk County area

(*Third share was won with a ticket sold in Western Canada)

A LOTTO MAX ticket for the Second Prize Pool worth $135,984.60 was sold in: Newmarket

One (1) ENCORE prize winning ticket worth $1 million was sold in: York Region

One (1) ENCORE prize winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold in: Haliburton/ Muskoka area

OLG reminds players that they can check their tickets from home on OLG.ca, by using the OLG App on their mobile device, signing up on OLG.ca for winning number email alerts or by calling our WIN! Line at 416-870-8946 (Toronto area) or toll free at 1-866-891-8946 (outside Toronto area).

The draw on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 will now offer the $70 million jackpot plus an estimated 58 $1 million MAXMILLIONS prizes.

That’s $128 million in top LOTTO MAX prizing!

You will now have 59 opportunities to win a life-changing LOTTO MAX prize all for the same price of a $5 LOTTO MAX ticket!

LOTTO MAX players in Ontario have won over $7.2 billion since 2009, including 93 jackpot wins and 809 MAXMILLIONS prizes, right across the province. LOTTO MAX is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Customers can buy their tickets at OLG.ca or at authorized OLG retailers until 10:30 p.m. for the draw that evening.