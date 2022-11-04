Wind Gusts Of 70 To 80 km/h. Possible On Saturday

Special weather statement issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Current details:

Strong winds on Saturday.

Hazard:

Strong south to southwesterly winds with gusts to 70 to 80 km/h.

An isolated gust to 90 km/h is possible.

Timing:

Beginning late Saturday afternoon and ending early Sunday morning.

Impacts:

Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.

Isolated power outages are possible.

Discussion:

A cold front associated with a strengthening area of low pressure will move across the area Saturday night. Strong southerly winds beginning late Saturday afternoon ahead of the front will veer to southwesterly late Saturday evening. Winds will begin to ease before dawn Sunday morning.