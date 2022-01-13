Wind Chills Near Minus 35 Expected Friday Morning

Extreme cold warning issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County

A period of extreme cold is expected with wind chill values near minus 35 on Friday morning. Similar or colder conditions are expected again Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

Bitterly cold arctic air will begin to flood across the area Friday morning. Minimum temperatures in the minus twenties combined with moderate winds will give wind chill values near minus 35. Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant. It’s important to cover up as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.