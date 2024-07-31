“When I Saw The $100,000 Prize, I Was In Disbelief.” Midland Resident Celebrates

Michael Beaudoin of Midland is $100,000 richer after winning with INSTANT 5X MONEY MULTIPLIER (Game #2429).

Michael, who works in maintenance, has been playing the lottery with OLG for as long as he can remember. He loves to play INSTANT tickets and is now celebrating his first big win.

The 48-year-old was on his way to work when he made a spur-of-the-moment decision. “I wasn’t even planning to stop by the store,” he shared, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim his winnings. “At the last second, I pulled into the parking lot and decided to pick up a few tickets.”

Michael was playing his ticket in the parking lot when he uncovered his big win. “I saw the number 12 matched on the top and bottom,” he explained, “but I don’t like to see the prize amount until the very end.” Thriving on suspense, Michael revealed the zeroes one by one. “When I saw the $100,000 prize, I was in disbelief. I kept having to look at the ticket to make sure what I was seeing was true. A few days after the win, I still couldn’t believe it!”

Michael immediately shared the great news with his wife. “At first, she thought something was seriously wrong,” he said. “Once I showed her the confirmation on the OLG app, she was so excited. When I told my father, his knees started shaking for me!”

With his windfall, Michael plans to pay some bills and plan some adventures with his wife. “Today, this win is finally starting to sink in,” he concluded.

INSTANT 5X MONEY MULTIPLIER is available for $5 a play and the top prize is $100,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.54. Visit the INSTANT page on OLG.ca for more information on this and other great games.

The winning ticket was purchased at Wyevale Jug City on County Road in Tiny.

OLG supports safe play and wants to keep the fun in the game. That’s why OLG is proud to be a leader in promoting responsible gambling with our globally recognized PlaySmart program.