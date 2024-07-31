Traffic Circle Coming To James Street E And Forest Ave S Intersection In Orillia

The City of Orillia is piloting a one-year traffic calming project at the intersection of Forest Avenue South and James Street East beginning in mid-August.

The installation of the temporary traffic circle at the intersection is aimed to address concerns related to collisions and speeding and involves using temporary rubber curbing and recycled asphalt to create the circle without altering the existing intersection curbs.

“Residents, Council and City staff have recognized this area as a safety concern,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “Staff have recommended a neighbourhood traffic circle as a temporary measure to implement in an effort to improve traffic safety. The City will be monitoring the effectiveness and will gather feedback to determine whether this would be a long-term opportunity.”

City staff identified this intersection as a concern due to higher-than-expected collision frequency, following a review of speed data, geometry, sightlines, and collision data.

Orillia Transit routes will not be impacted by the project and there will be no changes to pedestrian crossings as a result of the temporary traffic circle. Snow clearing operations will be adjusted with specific equipment to ensure the intersection is cleared.

Pedestrians should continue to cross at designated locations when safe. Cyclists are expected to follow the Ontario Highway Traffic Act, obeying the same traffic laws as vehicles. In case of an emergency, vehicles should exit the traffic circle at their intended exit and pull over safely, while those not yet in the circle should pull over to the right and wait.

The City urges anyone not familiar with using traffic circles to ensure they understand the road rules before driving in the area. Information about using traffic circles is available on the City’s website at orillia.ca/TrafficCalming and the Province of Ontario website.

Traffic circles are a smaller counterpart to roundabouts. Both roundabouts and traffic circles generally enhance safety; studies by Transport Canada and the U.S. Department of Transportation have shown significant reductions in collisions, injuries, and fatalities. The installation of the temporary traffic circle follows Ontario Traffic Manual guidelines. Over the next year, data will be gathered on collision frequency, severity, and vehicle speed at the intersection. This data will be provided to Council to help inform any future decisions related to traffic calming.

The installation date for the traffic circle is dependent on weather and other factors. Follow the City of Orillia on Facebook and X for updates. For more information on the project, including tips on how to use a traffic circle, visit orillia.ca/TrafficCalming.