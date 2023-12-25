What Ontarians Were Drinking In 2023: LCBO

This year marked a shift in customer purchasing behaviour as Ontarians made more mindful choices that saw their dollar go further. While many customers sought more value-based purchases, brand-loyal customers stuck to their favourites.

The tequila frenzy from last year continued in 2023, but at a slower rate (+16%) than the previous year – overall there has been 44% growth in the last two years. Catching customers’ interest were brands with celebrity backing, innovative finishes (e.g. wine-barrel aging), eye-catching packaging, and 100% agave.

In the beer category, the value-based trend continued with the mainstream Canadian beer (+10%) outpacing demand for premium and craft beer. Craft beer fans continued to be adventurous, with IPAs being one of the most popular choices.

Ready-to-drink (RTD) products, which include pre-mixed cocktails and coolers, continued to grow in popularity (+10%), with seltzers contributing the largest share of sales once again. Canned cocktails experienced remarkable growth of 40% growth over the previous year, supported by new brands and a more extensive selection.

Within the wines category, sparkling continues to attract new customers, with popular choices including prosecco and other Italian, Spanish and local Ontario sparklers. In other wines categories, customers’ preferences shifted away from heavier styles and gravitated towards fresher styles, including lighter reds, rosés, and white wines.

Customers looking for quality and affordability explored wines from Portugal and Chile, and also purchased alternative formats—the most notable growth was 3L boxed wine (+28%) and 375ml bottles of wine (+15%).

Light, low alcohol and dealcoholized wine options continued to be a popular choice as more Ontarians sought to moderate their alcohol consumption. In fact, growth of lighter wine options and lower sugar wines outpaced wines with higher alcohol levels (+2% and +7% respectively) and we expect this category to continue to grow in popularity.

“As Ontarians looked to reduce their spending, there was a clear shift in their drinking choices,” said Abhay Garg, Vice President, Merchandising. “We pride ourselves on having a product selection that caters to every taste and budget, so it remains easy to find the perfect choice.”

Data and information pertain to November 6, 2022 – November 4, 2023.