West Parry Sound OPP Find First Impaired Driver Of 2022

On New Years Day at 12:25 a.m., the West Parry Sound OPP were on general patrol in the Town of Parry Sound when they observed a possible impaired driver operating an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV).

Police stopped the vehicle and after speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Michael Crawford, 36 years-of-age of Parry Sound was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on February 3, 2022. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 1st driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2022.