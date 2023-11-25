West Parry Sound OPP Arrested And Charged Four People With Weapons And Drugs

The West Parry Sound Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged four people with weapons and drug related offences.

On November 7, 2023, the West Parry Sound OPP were conducting traffic enforcement duties on Highway 400 in Seguin Township. Two vehicles were stopped for stunt driving that were travelling together. A subsequent search of the vehicles resulted in officers locating two firearms along with approximately 290 grams of suspected Fentanyl with an estimated value of over $65,000.

Brandon Spragg, 37-years-old of Tory Hill, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition (Three counts)

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession for the purpose of distributing

Possession of anything for use in, production of trafficking in Schedule 1 or Schedule 3

Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – excessive speed

Nicholas Valois, 18-years-old of Barrie Ontario, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid.

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition (three counts)

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Possession for the purpose of distributing.

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

Possession of anything for use in, production of trafficking in Schedule 1 or Schedule 3

Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – excessive speed

Drive while under suspension

Fail to comply with probation order

Tyrell Sooklall, 21-years-old of Clarington, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition (three counts)

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession for the purpose of distributing

Failure to comply with Undertaking

Possession of anything for use in, production of trafficking in Schedule 1 or Schedule 3

Shane Paul, 23-years-old of Barrie, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition (three counts)

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Fail to comply with Probation Order (four counts)

Possession for the purpose of distributing

Possession of anything for use in, production of trafficking in Schedule 1 or Schedule 3

All the accused were scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Parry Sound on November 8th 2023.