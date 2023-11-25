911 Call To OPP Leads To Assault Charges For Midland Resident

A 911 call at approximately 3:20 pm November 20, 2023, to the Ontario Provincial Police Communication Centre has lead investigators from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment to arrest a Midland resident on assault and weapons charges.

Officers arrived at a George Street, Midland residence to locate two residents who were complaining of being assaulted after being struck numerous times with a piece of sporting equipment, a sharp-edged weapon, medical support device and a textile product by suspect known to them.

The local area was patrolled for the suspect who was located, arrested and taken into police custody at approximately 3:50 p.m. November 20, 2023, at a Queen Street residence.

Jami David Bradley 44 years of Midland has been charged criminally with the following offences.

Assault with A Weapon (four counts)

Theft Under $5000

Uttering Threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm

Assault (two counts)

Fail to Comply with Probation Order (two counts)

The accused remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.