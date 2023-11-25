The Top Canadian Orders Of 2023 From Skip The Dishes

Trendy bites, top food picks and national favourites are revealed in SkipTheDishes’ 2023 order trends

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ – As Canada’s homegrown delivery app, SkipTheDishes delivered more of what Canadians wanted this year – and the data did not disappoint! Skip has just released their 2023 order trends, which unpacks the most popular items, biggest spenders and most notable stats of the year – did you know Ontarians are in their pickle era, and Albertans went crazy for bubble tea?

Here’s a sneak peek at what Skip customers across the country have been loving in 2023:

The most expensive order was $1,259.71 in Quebec , which included 55 sandwiches, 3 pizzas and – in true Canadian style – 7 orders of poutine

– the dish was crowned the top ordered food item this year across the country, followed by Garlic Naan As a nation of self-confessed snackers, chips were the most ordered groceries , topping the list ahead of milk, bread and eggs!

, topping the list ahead of milk, bread and eggs! Is Ontario in its pickle era? Playing pickleball, hosting its first ever Pickle Festival, and probably also eating them right out the jar, pickles have been a big dill in Ontario this year! So, it makes perfect sense that Ontarians ordered more pickles than any other province in 2023

“Releasing our annual ordering trends is one of our favorite times of the year! As a Canadian brand, we love digging deeper into the ordering habits of our communities across the country, and this year did not disappoint,” said Melanie Fatouros-Richardson, Vice President, Communications & Government Relations at SkipTheDishes. “In 2023, Canadians took advantage of the growing categories available on Skip, and we’re proud to serve customers coast to coast and save them time by bringing them more of what they love, right to their doorstep.”

Check out the full 2023 order trends below.

Top 5 biggest orders in 2023

The most expensive order was in , which included 55 sandwiches, 3 pizzas and – in true Canadian style – 7 orders of poutine British Columbia : Someone in BC spent $1060.50 on 15 bottles of liquor (including two bottles of Grey Goose…fancy!)

Someone in BC spent on 15 bottles of liquor (including two bottles of Grey Goose…fancy!) Alberta : Someone in Alberta spent $921.61 on 36 plates of chicken… with 2 salads thrown in for good measure!

Someone in spent on 36 plates of chicken… with 2 salads thrown in for good measure! Ontario : Someone in ON spent $789.50 on 70 tacos and 25 orders of chips with a combination of guac, salsa and horseradish cream – now that is a Mexican feast!

: Someone in ON spent on 70 tacos and 25 orders of chips with a combination of guac, salsa and horseradish cream – now that is a Mexican feast! Manitoba : Someone in MB spent $748 on 10 caesar salads, 10 beef ribs, 3 pickerel and 3 pasta dishes

Top 10 Food Items Ordered Nationally

Canadians crowned their top food item of the year, and it’s clear that Indian food is a nationwide favourite. Not only was Naan featured three times within the top 10 food items ordered nationally, but Butter Chicken unanimously claimed the top spot – with the classic Indian dish appearing within the top 10 for every province.

Butter Chicken Garlic Naan Miso soup Poutine Butter Naan California Roll Onion Rings Caesar Salad Chicken Wings Plain Naan

Top Food Items Ordered Nationally Across Notable Occasions

Canadians’ love for Butter Chicken doesn’t end there – it’s also Canadians’ go-to to ring in the New Year and celebrate Canada Day. Now, who doesn’t love curry in the middle of the Summer?

New Years Eve – Butter Chicken

Super Bowl – Chicken Wings

Valentine’s Day – California Roll

Canada Day – Butter Chicken

Thanksgiving – Samosa

Top 10 Grocery Items Ordered Nationally

It’s no secret we’re a nation of snackers, with chips being the clear winner across the country, as the most ordered item from Skip’s rapid grocery service, Skip Express Lane.

Injecting some fun into their grocery shopping, Canadians demonstrated a clear appetite for surprise (and great value), with Skip’s Mystery Bag making the ‘Top 10’ list.*

Chips Pepsi Ice Cream Bananas Milk Bread Mystery Bag Eggs Candy Chip Dip

*Skip’s $9.99 Mystery Bag contains 5 unique items worth at least $25 in total. Every bag is different and can contain any product from a Skip Express Lane store

Trendy Bites

Most Pickles Ordered by Province

Pickles were trending on social media this year, and Skip customers were on board with the hype – but which province topped the leaderboard? That’ll be Ontarians, who ordered 45% of all pickles delivered this year! Now, that’s a big dill!

Ontario Alberta British Columbia Saskatchewan Manitoba

Most Bubble Tea Ordered by Province

Bubble Tea is another social media winner – but there’s one province loving it the most – Alberta! This year, Albertans ordered more Bubble Tea than all other provinces combined.