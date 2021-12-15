Wellness Check Leads OPP To Seizing Gun And Prescription Pills

Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded just before 9 p.m. December 12, 2021 to call from the public for a wellness check of a family member.

The investigation lead the officers to a Hugel Avenue, Midland hotel where a location was made of the involved persons.

Officers also located in the room a quantity of prescription pills and a 9mm Glock handgun.

A 21-year-old Springwater female and a 20 year old male of Tay Township were charged and released on an recognizance for a variety of Criminal Code of Canada firearm related and Controlled Drug and Substances Act offences.

The names of the accused were not released to protect the investigation.

They will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

