Rama Police And OPP Make Arrests For Drug Trafficking

Rama Police assisted by the Orillia OPP have made several arrests in relation to drug trafficking in Rama First Nations and in the City of Orillia.

In November of 2021 members of the Rama Police Service assisted by the Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) commenced an investigation into the trafficking of illegal substances in Rama First Nation and City of Orillia.

On December 10, 2021, as a result of the investigation members of the RPS, OPP CSCU, Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and York Regional Police Service (YRPS) K-9 Unit conducted a traffic stop, and executed search warrants at a Bigwind Drive address in Rama First Nation and an Orion Boulevard residence in the City of Orillia. Police located Cocaine, Psilocybin, Oxycodone, Fentanyl and other drugs along with cash and evidence that supports trafficking.

The approximate value of the drugs and cash seized are valued at $35,000. Police also seized the vehicle, valued at approximately $40,000, driven by one of the accused. The vehicle was seized as it was used as a conveyance for the sale of illegal drugs.

Barry Bosimier-Stiles, age 39, of Rama First Nation was charged with Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of a Prohibited Device. This accused was held in custody for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice, Barrie.

Police also arrested and charged:

Teenie Boismier, age 62, of Rama First Nations with Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of a Prohibited Device.

John Gilroy, age 54, of Ramara with two counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance.

Kevin Larocque, age 44, and Tiffany Madsen, age 39, of Orillia with Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.

Matthew Provencher, age 37, of Orillia with Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

All of these accused have been released on a Form 10 Undertaking with and set to appear on January 11, 2022 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.