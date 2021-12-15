“I Felt Shaky And Very Happy!” Huntsville Resident Wins $100,000

Ursula Lavalley of Huntsville is $100,000 richer after winning the top prize with INSTANT HOLIDAY MAGIC.

Ursula, 77, said she is a regular lottery player, and this is her first big win. “I felt shaky and very happy!” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

She plans to invest her winnings.

INSTANT HOLIDAY MAGIC is available for $5 and the top prize is $100,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.68. Visit the INSTANT page on OLG.ca for more information on this and other great games.

The winning ticket was purchased at Bullock’s Your Independent Grocer on Howland Drive in Huntsville.