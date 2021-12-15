Freezing Rain Expected Today For Some Areas

Precipitation is expected to begin late this morning or early afternoon and may initially fall as snow or ice pellets before changing to freezing rain. A few hours of freezing rain is likely before the precipitation transitions to rain this afternoon as temperatures rise.

Freezing rain warning continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County,

Up to 2 mm of ice accretion is possible.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

Freezing rain warning issued for:

Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County, Ont. (044520)

Current details:

Freezing rain expected today.

This Freezing Rain Warning replaces the Special Weather Statement previously in effect.

Precipitation may initially fall as snow or ice pellets before quickly changing to freezing rain. A few hours of freezing rain is likely before the precipitation transitions to rain this afternoon as temperatures rise.

Up to 2 mm of ice accretion is possible.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break.

Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.