Wellington County OPP Report Missing Swimmer Pronounced Deceased

On July 31, 2022, at 6:15 p.m., the Wellington County OPP, received a report of a swimmer in distress near the island in Guelph Lake at the Guelph Lake Conservation Area.

The Wellington County OPP, the Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services, and local fire departments attended the scene and began to search for the missing swimmer.

At 7:30 p.m., the swimmer was located, and was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notifications.

Any person with further information regarding this incident may contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line at www.csgw.tips. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.