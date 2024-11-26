Weekend Impaired Driving Investigations Result In Charges In North Simcoe

On November 24, 2024 at 4:12am, members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the OPP were called to a residence on Yonge Street in Midland because an individual was causing a disturbance in front of of the home. The person left the area in a motor vehicle prior to police arrival. There were concerns that the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol therefore officers patrolled the area, searching for the vehicle.

Approximately 20 minutes later, a vehicle matching the description provided was observed on Yonge Street in Midland. The driver made several quick turns and was driving erratically in an apparent attempt to elude police. The vehicle was stopped on Manly Street and while speaking with the driver, signs of alcohol consumption were noted. The driver provided a breath sample into a roadside screening device and was arrested as a result. The individual was transported to detachment to provide further breath samples.

As a result of this investigation, Cameron Hook, 32 years of Midland, was charged with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act:

Dangerous Operation

Operation over 80 Milligrams

Novice Driver – B.A.C. Above Zero

Driving While Under Suspension

On November 24, 2024 at 5:50am, Southern Georgian Bay OPP members were dispatched to a report of an impaired driver who left an address in Orillia and was possibly heading toward Highway 400.

Officers patrolled the highway and located a vehicle matching the description parked at a highway rest stop on Lone Pine Road in Georgian Bay Township. A lone individual was inside and sleeping behind the wheel. It took several minutes to wake the driver and officers immediately noted the signs of alcohol consumption once the door was opened. The individual was placed under arrest and transported to detachment to provide breath samples.

As a result of this investigation, Austin Williams, 26 years of Mactier, Ontario is charged with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code:

Operation While Impaired

Operation Over 80 Milligrams

On November 24, 2024 at 7:30 p.m., Southern Georgian Bay OPP members responded to a collision which occurred on private property on Hunter Road in Penetanguishene.

Upon arrival, officers began investigating the collision and learned that a driver drove into a parked car then entered a nearby residence. Police approached the home and spoke with the driver who was displaying obvious signs of impairment. He was placed under arrest and was transported to detachment to provide breath samples.

As a result of this investigation, Donald Deschamps, 63 years of Penetanguishene, Ontario, was charged with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act:

Operation While Impaired

Operation Over 80 Milligrams

Failure to Stop after Accident

Fail to Report Accident

All accused parties above were released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on December 12, 2024. When charged with impaired driving, the driver’s license of the accused is suspended for 90 days and the vehicle they were operating is impounded for 7 days.