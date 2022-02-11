Waypoint Announces New Vice President Of Research And Academics And Chief Scientific Officer

Waypoint President and CEO Carol Lambie is pleased to announce the recruitment of Dr Bernard Le Foll, MD PhD MCFP (AM) as the hospital’s new Vice President of Research and Academics and Chief Scientific Officer.

Dr. Le Foll is a clinician-scientist specializing in drug addiction. He is also the Chair of Addiction Psychiatry at the University of Toronto and is a Professor in the departments of Psychiatry, Family and Community Medicine, Pharmacology and Toxicology, as well as the Institute of Health Policy, Management and Evaluation, Dalla Lana School of Public Health. Dr. Le Foll has practiced in the area of Addiction Medicine at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) in Toronto since 2006. His multi-disciplinary research approach seeks to better understand the neurobiology of addiction and develop novel therapeutic strategies.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Le Foll to Waypoint. He brings leadership expertise from various medical leadership roles at CAMH and has completed the Ontario Medical Association Advanced Leadership Program. He has led multiple research teams using a variety of approaches and this along with his experience in mentoring clinician-scientists supports the work of the Waypoint Research Institute and our research team,” says Lambie. “Dr. Le Foll will continue to build our research and academics program and support the advancement of the hospital’s strategic plan.”

Dr. Le Foll leads CAMH’s Translational Addiction Research Laboratory within the Campbell Family Mental Health Research Institute. He obtained his PhD in Pharmacology at University of Paris Sud in France and has performed post-doctoral training in behavioral pharmacology and brain imaging within the intra-mural program of the National Institutes of Health. He has a vast list of achievements and has received many awards and more than 80 grants. Dr. Le Foll has published more than 230 peer-reviewed scientific articles. He has been an advisor for multiple agencies, has developed clinical guidelines, been involved in policy and been invited to speak at the Senate and House of Commons on addiction related issues.

Dr Le Foll will continue working at CAMH in addition to his new role at Waypoint and will join Waypoint in mid- February. He replaces Dr. Nathan Kolla who was appointed as Waypoint’s new Chair in Forensic Mental Health Research last fall. We extend our thanks to Linda Adams, VP Patient Experience and Chief Nursing Executive who has supported the Research and Academics portfolio these last months.