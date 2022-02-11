Flash Freeze Warning Starting Tonight Into Saturday Morning

Flash freeze warning issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers

Parry Sound – Muskoka

Haliburton

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory

Current details:

Slippery road conditions possible late tonight and early Saturday morning.

A mild Friday with temperatures just above zero, has resulted in partial melting of the current snow pack. In addition, snow and mixed precipitation has also resulted in partially wet road conditions across the area.

As temperatures fall rapidly tonight from above freezing to well below freezing, there is the potential for any wet surfaces including roads and sidewalks to become icy and slippery.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to exercise caution.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

More details on the alert are available here.