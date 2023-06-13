Waypoint Achieves Highest Possible Rating From Accreditation Canada

Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care is among a select group of hospitals in Canada to receive ‘Accredited with Exemplary Standing’ designation from Accreditation Canada. This recognition is the highest possible designation and confirms Waypoint’s commitment to safety and continuous quality improvement.

“I am incredibly proud of everyone at Waypoint for their dedication and contributions to becoming an organization that is Accredited with Exemplary Standing,” said Dr. Nadiya Sunderji, Waypoint President and CEO. “Attaining this top level again is a testament to the collective commitment, hard work, and perseverance of our staff, physicians and volunteers in providing safe, quality and compassionate care, and speaks to our leadership in mental health and addictions care, and specialized geriatric care, in our region, in the province, and beyond.”

Over four days in May, five surveyors from Accreditation Canada visited Waypoint and found the hospital met 100 per cent of Required Organizational Practices and 99.5 per cent of the accreditation program standards the hospital was measured against. The on-site Accreditation survey team specifically commended Waypoint for consistently upholding our values as an organization and prioritizing patient and staff safety. They also recognized the hospital’s people-centred approach and acknowledged the organization as a trusted and valued partner. In the hospital’s Exemplary Standing notification letter, Accreditation Canada congratulated the Waypoint team on this significant milestone and for the commitment to providing safe, high quality health services.

“Accreditation with Exemplary Standing is a clear measure of the excellent work being done at Waypoint every day,” said Ernest Vaillancourt, Chair of the Waypoint Board of Directors. “I would like to congratulate say thank you, merci beaucoup and chi-miigwech to every one of the hospital’s leaders, staff, physicians, and volunteers for the tremendous work you do to ensure patients and their families receive the highest possible quality of care, every day. With this rating, we know we are on the right path to continue to innovate and lead in mental health and addiction and specialized geriatric care.”

The hospital recently published its 2022/2023 Annual Report. You are invited to read about the many highlights and accomplishments that contributed to the achievement of exemplary standing with Accreditation Canada.

Accreditation Canada is an independent, not-for-profit organization that sets standards for quality and safety in health care, accrediting health organizations in Canada and around the world. Voluntary participation in the accreditation process allows Waypoint to identify what is being done well and where there are opportunities to improve.