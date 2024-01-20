Waubaushene Resident Wins $250,000 Top Price With Merry Millions

Konstantinos Liotos of Waubaushene is celebrating after winning a MERRY MILLIONS top prize worth $250,000 in the January 9, 2024 draw.

MERRY MILLIONS was a limited-time OLG lottery game available for $20 from November 21, 2023, to January 9, 2024, featuring three $1 million guaranteed Top Prizes, three $50,000 Early Bird prizes, plus 402 additional prizes between $1,000 and $250,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at Canadian Tire Gas Bar on Arthur Street in Thunder Bay.

