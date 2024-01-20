Quaker Recall Leads To Canada-Wide Class Action

Slater Vecchio LLP has filed a class action lawsuit in British Columbia against The Quaker Oats Company and PepsiCo Canada ULC on behalf of all persons in Canada who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming Quaker products that have been recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination.

On January 11, 2024, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled thirty-eight Quaker products, including Quaker-branded granola and cereal products, due to possible Salmonella contamination. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency subsequently recalled over thirty yogurt and parfait products that contained recalled Quaker granola. A full list of the products recalled as of January 16, 2024 is accessible on the Government of Canada’s recall database.

Sam Jaworski, a partner at Slater Vecchio LLP, stated, “Canadians trust manufacturers to produce packaged foods that can safely be consumed without the risk of illness from contamination. Through a class action, Canadians can access justice to hold suppliers accountable through strength in numbers, even if it would not be economical to pursue a lawsuit at the individual level.”

If you suspect that you have fallen ill after eating a potentially contaminated product, seek medical attention as appropriate. If you have purchased but have not yet consumed a recalled product, follow Health Canada’s guidance and either discard the product or return it to the location from where you purchased it.

Slater Vecchio LLP is seeking to identify individuals who fell ill from consuming a recalled product. Please submit your information on their website at https://www.slatervecchio.com/class-action/quaker-granoloa-salmonella-class-action/.