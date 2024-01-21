Collision In Orillia Claims The Life Of Six-Year-Old Child

Orillia OPP attended a serious two-vehicle collision on Colborne Street where three pedestrians were struck.

On January 20, 2024, shortly before 5 p.m., Orillia OPP, along with Simcoe County Paramedics and Orillia Fire, responded to a two-vehicle collision where three pedestrians were struck on Colborne Street at West St in Orillia. As a result of the collision three pedestrians were transported to a local hospital with injuries.

Sadly, a six-year-old child succumbed to their injuries.

Members of the Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) Team and Collision Reconstructionist’s are assisting with the investigation. West and Colborne Streets will remain closed until further notice.

The Orillia OPP request that any witnesses who have not already spoken to police or who have video surveillance in the area, please call the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.