Catalytic Converter Stolen From A Bracebridge Business

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter in Bracebridge.

On January 20, 2024, the owner of a business located at 345 Ecclestone Drive in Bracebridge reported to police that the catalytic converter had been stolen from one of his large vehicles, likely around 5:00 a.m. The suspect appears to be tall, wearing only black clothing and carrying a duffel bag.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that transforms hazardous gases and pollutants in a vehicles exhaust into less-toxic pollutants. Catalytic converters contain precious metals, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium which makes them attractive to thieves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You may also submit a tip online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.