Bracebridge Man Charged With Impaired Driving By Drug

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a local man with driving while impaired by drug in Bracebridge.

On January 20, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. a member of the public called police to report their concerns about the driver of a vehicle who they suspected was not in a condition to drive, in a commercial parking lot near Muskoka Road 118 and Wellington Street in Bracebridge. Officers located the vehicle and after an investigation arrested and charged 68-year-old William Dunn of Bracebridge with Impaired Operation by Drug.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on February 27, 2024 to answer to his charge.