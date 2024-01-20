Robotics Team At BMLSS Seeking Financial Support To Participate In 2024 Competition Season

From The Robotics Team at Bracebridge Muskoka Lakes Secondary School:

The Robotics Team at BMLSS is seeking financial support to participate in the 2024 competition season. Our team has grown and developed significantly. We have an inclusive team, and we won the position of ‘Alliance Captains’ at North Bay in March of 2023. We need your help more than ever. Our registration fee has increased to $8500. We plan to canvas for more sponsorship, and this year there is a risk that we may not make our funding goal which would keep us from this year’s competition.

Already we have been to the Bracebridge Fall Fair, and we will be presenting to

various service groups throughout the fall. We have new teacher mentors and an even larger group of students that wish to participate.

Could you please consider sponsoring our robotics team? We will acknowledge your donation in several ways: with traditional sponsor proclamations

during competitions, with logos on our robot, our pit decoration and team swag, with shout-outs on our Facebook page, and especially with sincere

gratitude from our entire team.

Thank you in advance for your consideration. We hope to partner with you this year knowing the many benefits that the FIRST Robotics program

brings to our school and the community at large.

Updates on what the team has been up to can be found on our Facebook page (BMLSS Robotics 6859). Cheques should be made payable to “TLDSB”. On the

memo line, please write “BMLSS Robotics Team Sponsorship.

Please don’t hesitate to contact me if you have any questions or concerns.

Respectfully,

Ryan Smith

705-641-8344

ryan.smith@tldsb.on.ca