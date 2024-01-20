PinkCherry’s 2024 Sexiest Cities Revealed In Hot Interactive Map

PinkCherry, the leading online destination for sexual health and wellness products, is turning up the heat with its latest release of “Canada’s Sexiest Cities.” Dive into the exclusive details on PinkCherry.ca where an interactive map unveils the cities and towns that turned 2023 into a pleasure-packed year.

To spice things up, PinkCherry’s map is not just about population size; it’s about who’s truly embracing their sexiest sides. Curated using data from January 1st, 2023 to December 31st, 2023, the Top 10 Sexiest Cities are revealed based on the most sizzling sex toy sales per capita.

So, what sexy secrets did PinkCherry uncover this year?

Winnipeg, MB: Most Self-Obsessed City, securing an uncanny amount of Clone-a-Willy kits.

Toronto, ON: Cuffed-Up Capital, reigning supreme with the most handcuffs and restraints.

Québec City, QC: Largest Assets, proudly holding the record for the largest butt plugs per person.

Edmonton, AB: Biggest Dicks, purchasers of the largest-sized dildos of the year.

Calgary, AB: Wet and Wild Wonder, claiming the title for the most lubes purchased.

Ottawa, ON: Most Controlling City, a population with an affinity for app-controlled couples’ toys.

Blainville, QC: Dominant Designer, building elaborate sex rooms decorated with all of their sex furniture.

London, ON: Discreet District, keeping low profiles and sexy secrets with discreet vibrators.

Toronto, ON: Most Trendy, getting their hands on viral toys like the Rose Vibrator and Gawk Gawk 3000.

Vancouver, BC: Best Nightlife, embracing their nightlife with several glow-in-the-dark toys.

Victoria, BC: Most Enchanting City, reigning supreme as the go-to destination for magical wands.

And now, the moment you’ve been waiting for – Canada’s #1 Sexiest City for a consecutive year, is none other than Calgary, AB: Residents couldn’t resist the allure of the TikTok Famous Gawk Gawk 3000 and the powerful Magic Wand Rechargeable.

Not too far away, our friends a little further north in Edmonton, AB secured the coveted second spot, armed with several PinkCherry Rose Vibrators and enjoying some hands-free fun with the Autoblow A.I Blowjob Machine.

Other cities hot on their heels include Winnipeg, MB, London, ON, and Vancouver, BC rounding out Canada’s Top 5 Sexiest Cities.

PinkCherry invites everyone to explore the map and see how their city measures up. Curious about your city’s rank? Find the complete list of Canada’s Sexiest Cities.

Canada’s Top 10 Sexiest Cities

Calgary, AB Edmonton, AB Winnipeg, MB London, ON Vancouver, BC Ottawa, ON Toronto, ON Victoria, BC Montreal, QC Surrey, BC

Canada’s Top 10 Sexiest Towns