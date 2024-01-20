Male Guilty For Unlawfully Possessing Deer Tag Belonging To Another Person And Making False Statement

Bradley Charrette of Sault Ste. Marie was found guilty of unlawfully possessing a deer tag belonging to another person and making a false statement in a hunter report under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act. He was fined a total of $4,000 and was suspended from hunting in Ontario for two years. His crossbow was forfeited to the Crown.

The court heard that on November 12, 2022, conservation officers were working along Highway 638 in Aberdeen Additional Township during the white-tailed deer hunting season. While conducting compliance checks, Charrette was found hunting with a crossbow. It was determined that Charrette had already used his deer tag on an antlerless deer earlier in the season and was in possession of another hunter’s deer tag. Charrette later made false statements on his mandatory year-end deer hunting report.

Justice of the Peace Kathleen Bryant heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste. Marie on November 16, 2023.

